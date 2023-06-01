(Holland, IN) Ollie Conley, Jr., 89, of Holland, Indiana passed away on May 29, 2023. He was born on April 6, 1934, to the late Ollie, Sr., and Cinda (Combs) Conley.

He worked for Holland Dairy and Prairie Farms Dairy for 31 years until his retirement. Ollie loved to tell stories as well as a few jokes. He enjoyed coon hunting in his younger years, traveling with his wife, Barbara, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 57 years, Barbara; sisters, OrpahaCollins, Dosha Watson, and Edith Reed; brother, Ivan Conley.

Ollie is survived by his sons, David Wayne Conley (Jane Alcorn) and Curtis Michael Conley (Amy); 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Koehler Funeral Home, 304 East Main Street, Boonville, Indiana 47601. Visitation will continue from 12:00 noon until service time on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. William Covey officiating.

The burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Holland Volunteer Fire Department.