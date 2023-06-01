(Huntingburg, IN) The November 7th, 2023 Municipal Election that will decide the next mayor of Huntingburg has gained a new contender in independent candidate, Neil Elkins.

Currently a State of Indiana employee, Elkins plans to implement skills gained throughout several years in management, project development, and community development to fully enact Huntingburg’s ten-year comprehensive plan. His mayoral platform includes attracting small businesses to support economic growth, improving the view of the Main Street corridor, implementing park amenities to benefit youth, advancing infrastructure improvements, and continuing close working relationships with the school system to provide best-practice education.

In his current role, Elkins regularly assists communities with shaping and achieving plans for each city to achieve its goals and bolster local economic development. He’s also a current Board Member for the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, President of Huntingburg Kiwanis, on the Advisory Board of Dubois Strong, and a 35-year-member of Central Christian Church. Elkins has previously been involved with a variety of organizations from the Huntingburg Board of Public Works to the Indiana Builders Association and is a certified Economic Development Finance Professional.

The newly-declared candidate that will contest the Republican candidate, James Hopf, says that if he were to be selected as the city’s next mayor, he will “work hard to take Huntingburg to the next level”.