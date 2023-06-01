(Spencer County, IN) Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single-vehicle rollover accident.

Spencer County Dispatch received an emergency call just before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night where the caller advised that an accident occurred east of the intersection of County Road 1200 North and U.S. 231.

Deputies, ISP Troopers, Spencer County EMS, and local fire departments rushed to the scene to provide aid and assistance and upon arrival noted a severely damaged blue 2004 Chevrolet passenger car.

Officials say the Chevy left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled down an embankment causing severe injuries to all three teenage occupants; a 16-year-old female driver and two male passengers that are 14 and 15 years old.

An ongoing investigation into this accident is being conducted by ISP and the Crash Reconstructionist team of the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office. We’re monitoring this developing story and will report updates as they become available.