Memorial Hospital announced the winner of the 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award

Larry Rasche has been named the 2023 Little Company of Mary Volunteer of the Year Award recipient at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Rasche is the sixth recipient for this annual award that is based on outstanding volunteer service and dedication reflecting Memorial Hospital’s mission statement and the core values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality and Justice.

Other nominees for the 2023 award included Tammie Bohnert, Gene Colvin, Donna Dickman, Rose Ann Glendening, Flo Martin, Adam Schwartz, and Larry Wheatley.

Rasche lives in Jasper with his wife Ann. They have three sons, Ben Rasche of Portland, Oregon; Matthew Rasche of Bloomington, and Michael Rasche of Asheville, North Carolina; one daughter, Maria Wilson of Oak Park, Illinois, and eight grandchildren.