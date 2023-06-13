Attorney General Rokita is leading a struggle against the Federal Trade Commission’s recent actions on a cancer screening company merger.

Rokita is leading 12 states’ current battle against a decision made by the Federal Trade Commission to block a vertical merger of Illumina Inc. and Grail Inc.; two companies working to develop a product that can screen for more than 50 types of cancer in asymptomatic patients.

The FTC, citing antitrust concerns, lost its case in front of an FTC administrative law judge in 2022; but later they tried again to block the merger by taking its case to the FTC Board of Commissioners, which overturned the administrative law judge’s decision and ordered divestiture of the two companies.

On behalf of Indiana and the 11 other states, Attorney General Rokita has submitted an amicus brief in support of Illumina Inc. and Grail Inc. who are asking the Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to review the FTC Board of Commissioners decision blocking the merger of the two companies.