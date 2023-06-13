The Indiana DNR has a new free smartphone app

The upgraded and free smartphone app from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources can be used to give info about DNR recreation in the state.



The new app can help with things such as finding a campsite, trail, or fishing hole as well as keeping updated with the latest information and important alerts.

Returning users will notice that the app has been completely rebuilt for better device compatibility and featuring a new interface, better maps, more content, and the ability to receive notifications.



The app is now available to iPhone and Android users and is also formatted for use on tablets like iPad and Galaxy Tab.

To install the app you can search the app store for Indiana DNR, where you’ll see the DNR logo as the icon or visit on.IN.gov/dnr-apps.