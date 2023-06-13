Heart of Jasper is starting a new event series in July

A new event called Shop and Sip by Heart of Jasper lets attendees have a night of shopping fifteen merchants, enjoying small bites, and sipping on crafty mocktails and cocktails at the Square in Downtown Jasper.

Also live music will be performed by Mady Neukam near the firepit in the Northwest Quadrant of the Square.



Shop and Sip will take place on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from July through October from 5pm-7pm.

The dates will be: