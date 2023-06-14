­­

Sister Paulette Seng of Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, died at 10:12 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Sister Paulette was born Paula Seng on October 20, 1941, in Dubois, Indiana, the third of seven children of Ben and Henrietta (Dischinger) Seng. She entered the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand in 1959 from St. Raphael Parish and made her monastic vows in 1961.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Richard Seng; her sister Ramona (Seng) Pfaff; her sister Kathleen (Seng) Ebert; and her brother-in-law Thomas Benda. She is survived by her brother Michael and sister-in-law Helen (Rasche) Seng; her sister Jane (Seng) Benda; her sister Marilyn Seng; her brother-in-law James Ebert; her sister-in-law Mary Kay (Heichelbech) Seng; and her religious family.

Sister Paulette Seng earned a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from St. Benedict College and a Master’s degree in English from Indiana State University. She also studied at the University of California, Indiana State University Evansville, and St. Louis University.

Sister Paulette Seng taught elementary students at St. James School in Haubstadt, IN, St. Thomas School in Vincennes, IN, and Ferdinand Consolidated Grade School in Ferdinand, IN. She also taught English at Mater Dei High School in Evansville, IN. She served for over 25 years at Academy Immaculate Conception / Marian Heights Academy in Ferdinand, where she was an English teacher, Dean of Student Affairs, English Department Chairperson, and Acting Principal for a year. With the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand, she worked as a Communications Associate in Mission Advancement, and as Academy Immaculate Conception / Marian Heights Academy Communications / Community Liaison, Alumni Director and in Special Events. She most recently served in prayer ministry.

Public visitation will be held in Marian Parlor at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Friday, June 16from 2:30 to 4:45 p.m.and 6:00 to 6:45 p.m. EDT in Marian Parlor, and on Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. EDT in the monastery church.AVigil Service will be held in the monastery church on Friday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. EDT. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. with burial of the cremains at a later date. The public may view the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass at funeral.thedome.org. Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand.