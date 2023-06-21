Recent studies show that Indiana has dropped as a retiree destination

Metal-res.com recently conducted a study ranking most desirable states for retirees across a five-year span.

Research involved calculating the rise or fall in rankings to identify the states showing the most significant improvements or declines as retirement destinations, as reflected in various studies’ rankings.

Over the past five years, Indiana has witnessed a decline in its rankings as a desirable retirement destination, dropping 2 places to 27th position overall.

One significant reason is the state’s overall affordability. While Indiana used to be known for its lower cost of living, rising healthcare expenses and increased property taxes have eroded its affordability advantage, making it less attractive to retirees on fixed incomes.

Also, the state’s infrastructure has not seen significant improvements, potentially impacting retirees’ access to essential services and diminishing their quality of life.

To see the full listing of states rankings visit metal-res.com/retirement/most-improved-states-for-retirement-over-5-years/