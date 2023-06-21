Indiana has received $9.2 Million for building energy infrastructure

The Indiana Office of Energy Development was awarded $9.2 million for the Indiana Grid Resilience Program through the Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The program is designed to make electric infrastructure improvements for the purpose of increasing electric grid reliability and resilience from the impacts of natural disasters.

The $9.2 million represents the first two years of the five-year program that will allocate approximately $23 million in formula funding to Indiana.

In the coming months, Indiana OED will develop a competitive application process and solicit project proposals. To learn more about Indiana’s Grid Resilience Program visit in.gov/oed/grants-and-funding-opportunities/grid-resilience-program/.