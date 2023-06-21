(Jasper, IN) Mariemma Huebner (nee Miller) of Jasper, Indiana, found peace on June 20, 2023, at the age of 100. She was the daughter of the late Alvin and Rosella Miller and the beloved wife of the late Gene Huebner for over 50 years. She was the mother of two children: Eugene Scott and the late Patricia Detzer. She was also the grandmother of five grandchildren (Alex, Chris, Lauren, Tim, and the late Christine) and six great-grandchildren (Ellison, Emma, Finn, Jackson, Max, and Michael).

Mariemma was a lover of life in general, and her family, friends, and children in particular. She loved music, reading, office work, exercising, helping at church, and socializing with friends and family. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity United Church of Christ Choir and Women’s Guild for over 50 years. She will be sorely missed by those who knew her.

The family would cherish your comments and stories on the Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home Condolences page.

A funeral service for Mariemma Huebner will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg, Indiana. Pastor Karen Fraser Moore will officiate.

A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Trinity United Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana, or to the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff of The Northwood Good Samaritan Home and Heart-to-Heart Hospice for the loving care given to Mariemma.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.