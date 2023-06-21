(Huntingburg, IN) Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Neal, age 91, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:58 a.m., on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born July 13, 1931, in Jasper, to Silas and Dora (Sermersheim) Beck; and married Robert “Bob” Neal on September 13, 1952, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Neal; one son, Glenn Neal; and one sister, Rita Kiefer.

She is survived by one son, Howard (companion, Nancy) Neal of Huntingburg; three grandchildren, Justin (Jennifer) Neal, Autumn Brown, and Drake Neal; and by five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Betty Neal will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m., on Friday, at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to The Waters of Huntingburg, Fairmount Cemetery, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com