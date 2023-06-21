(Birdseye, IN) Jerry D. Speedy, age 63, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 7:18 p.m., on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Speedy was a mechanic by trade. He enjoyed helping family and friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Speedy leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Debra L. Speedy of Birdseye, IN; four daughters, Nikkia L. Anders (Adam) of Birdseye, IN, Taina R. Payne (Daniel) of Velpen, IN, Amanda L. Speedy of Jasper, IN, and Kellie R. Speedy Le Fevre (Kenneth) of Jasper, IN; and (11) grandchildren, Jhonen Dayhoff, Jocilynn Dayhoff, Jackie Dayhoff, triplets Nikkole, Charity and Jaimi Anders, twins Kristoffer and Jerrad Anders, Adam Anders II, Braeden Rose, and Brooklyn Anders.

Friends are invited to a visitation, in celebration of the life of Jerry Speedy, to be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com