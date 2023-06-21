Latest News

(Huntingburg, IN) Velma E. Gilliland, age 90, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:32 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

            She was born April 6, 1933, in Princeton, Indiana, to George and Naomi (Coomer) Penner.  Velma was a factory worker and retired from Best Chairs; was a member of Central Christian Church; and enjoyed quilting, sewing, and flower gardening.  She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Samuel Beebe; and five siblings.

            She is survived by her husband, Jack Gilliland of Huntingburg; daughter, Jean Glover of Ferdinand; stepson, Jeff Gilliland of Algiers; three siblings; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

            Funeral services for Velma Gilliland will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.  Zachary Korff will officiate at the service.

            Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 12:00 noon-2:00 p.m., Wednesday.  Memorial contributions can be made to Central Christian Church.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.nassandson.com

