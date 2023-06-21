(Huntingburg, IN) Harold Clair Merrilees, age 96, passed away on June 20, 2023, at Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born on January 18, 1927, to Elmer and Emma Merrilees in Leavenworth, IN.

Harold was a WWII Navy Veteran. He retired from the Indiana State Police (Jasper Post) in 1992 after more than 30 years as a dispatcher.

Harold is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy Louise (Jenkins) Merrilees. His parents Elmer and Emma Merrilees and a nephew Joseph Merrilees.

Harold is survived by a nephew, Toby Olaf Monk, (Christina). Nieces, Patricia L. Burns (Richard), Mary Ann Stolberg (David). Three great nephews, one great niece, and several great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many good friends.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and continue until service time of 1:00 pm.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Doug Phillips with burial to follow in the Leavenworth Memorial Gardens.

