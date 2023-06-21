(Jasper, IN) Around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon the Jasper Police Department was alerted of a stolen, black 2013 Chevy Silverado traveling North on Newton Street, near the intersection of 36th Street. Officers located the truck in the parking lot of Walmart a short time later and identified the person in possession of the stolen vehicle as 53-year-old Joseph Fransted, of Jasper.

K-9 officer Mack was deployed for an open-air sniff around the truck and alerted to the presence of narcotics which was confirmed when officers found drug paraphernalia inside. The Chevy was towed and returned to its rightful owner.

Joseph Fransted was arrested and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center for a Level 6 Felony Theft of Motor Vehicle and a Class C Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia.