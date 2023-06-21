(Jasper, IN) A quarter past 10 o’clock Tuesday morning a report was made to the Jasper Police Department that unhoused 29-year-old Zackary Gilbert had been involved in a physical altercation.

Officers located Gilbert on the 900 block of Fairview Avenue, near the railroad tracks, and attempted to make contact with the suspect. He fled on foot and was detained a short time later. Police confirmed Zackary Gilbert’s involvement in the initially reported altercation that resulted in injury to a person, performed a search of his tent and found paraphernalia.

Zackary Gilbert was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center for a Level 6 Felony Domestic Battery, Level 5 Felony Domestic Battery, two Class A Misdemeanors for Domestic Battery and Invasion of Privacy, and two Class B Misdemeanors for Possession of Paraphernalia and Resisting Law Enforcement.