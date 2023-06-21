The City of Jasper is moving plans forward in building a regional wellness center

The new indoor recreation, wellness and aquatic facility will be located on 15th and Bartley Streets adjacent to the Indiana National Guard facility.

The City of Jasper and Tri-County YMCA are leading the project in collaboration with stakeholders including the Indiana National Guard and Memorial Hospital.

The proposed 91,000 sq. ft. Regional Wellness Center will include an 8,000 sq. ft. fitness center, four full-court gymnasiums, 14,000 sq. ft. indoor aquatic center, indoor elevated walking track, four group exercise studios, and five community rooms including a community kitchen.

The total cost of the new indoor facility is estimated to be $37 million. City and YMCA leaders are conducting a major regional capital campaign and working to secure various grant funding opportunities to support the project.

In February the Common Council unanimously passed Res 2023-2 seeking State authority to establish a 1% Food and Beverage Tax. Having received State approval in April, City Council must now enact local legislation to begin collecting the FAB tax.

If passed, the Food and Beverage Tax would become effective in January 2024 and would be designated specifically to support the project and minimize property tax impact. The City has also identified multiple other funding sources and will be in a position to provide projected financing models in the coming weeks.

To learn more about the plans for the new Regional Wellness Center, contact Mike Steffe, TriCounty YMCA CEO at (812) 367-2323 or email mike@tricountyymca.org.

You can also contact Tom Moorman, City Parks and Recreation Director at (812) 482-5959 or email tmoorman@jasperindiana.gov.