Indiana is in the top 10 states with the highest amount of temp workers

Temporary workers play an important role in the U.S. economy since they can help fill in for employees who go on family leave, vacations, and sabbaticals while also allowing employers to evaluate potential employees without the long-term commitment.

A recent study by Smartest Dollar analyzed employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked states according to the share of the workforce that are temporary workers; as well as calculated the total number of temporary workers.

Indiana ranks as having the 6th highest share of the workforce being temporary workers at 2.7% and has a total of 84,560 temporary workers.

For reference the statistics for the entire United States is 2.1% of the workforce is temporary workers with a total 3,168,810 temporary workers. To see the full report with all 50 states rankings visit smartestdollar.com.