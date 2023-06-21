Jasper Community Arts will soon have a new exhibit about Michelangelo

Jasper Community Arts will be opening Michelangelo: A Different View to the public on Wednesday, June 28.

Michelangelo: A Different View, allows viewers to get an up close look at recreations of the works of Michelangelo’s art that adorn the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel at the height of nearly 70 feet.

Under the license of the Vatican Museums, the images were reproduced and transferred to special fabric webs. This technique allows true-to-life reproduction providing a glimpse of the works.

The exhibit will run from June 28 to July 25 at Jasper Community Arts, located at 100 3rd Avenue Jasper.

Tickets for “Michelangelo: A Different View” are $10 with kids 12 and under receiving free entry. Tickets can be purchased at jasperarts.org/adifferentview.