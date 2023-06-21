The Indiana State Fair has announced more performances

The 2023 Indiana State Fair added more shows for its Free Stage schedule going from July 28 through August 20.

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

The list of performances are:

Clint Black – Friday, July 28

Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton – Saturday, July 29

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30 at 11am and 2pm

Home Free – Sunday, July 30

Keith Sweat – Wednesday, August 2

Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow – Thursday, August 3

STYX – Friday, August 4

Quiet Riot – Saturday, August 5

TobyMac – Sunday, August 6

Three Dog Night – Wednesday, August 9

Gin Blossoms – Friday, August 11

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT – Saturday, August 12

Skillet – Sunday, August 13

Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 16

Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel Torres – Thursday, August 17

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, August 18

Breland – Saturday, August 19

Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, August 20

For more information on the Indiana State Fair, visit indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.