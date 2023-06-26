Martin County has reported one death from a Tornado on Sunday

Yesterday, Sunday June 25th, Martin county experienced a tornado which destroyed two homes and claimed one life.

During the tornado, damages occurred in Rutherford and Lost River Townships located in the southern area of Martin County.

Indiana State Emergency Management and Red Cross have offered assistance to the area to aid in recovery.

The National Weather Service will be in the affected area today to investigate the event and determine the tornado’s intensity.

Volunteers responded from Lost River VFD, Shoals VFD, Loogootee VFD, Martin County Fire & Rescue, Dubois Fire, Orange County Rural District 1, Lawrence County Marion Township.

Further assistance from was given from Martin County Ambulance, IU Health, St Vincent Stat Flight, Martin County Coroner, Indiana State Police and Martin County Sheriff.

We will keep you up to date on this story.