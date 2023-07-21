Farmers and Land Managers can recycle empty pesticide jugs at the annual Ag Recycling Day.

The Agriculture Recycling Day is on Thursday, August 3 from 8 AM til noon at the Dubois County Solid Waste District’s Process Center, located at 1103 South 350 West, just outside of Jasper.

Dubois County farmers and land managers can bring their empty, triple-rinsed pesticide containers, with lids off, to be recycled at this event.

Drums of used motor oil will also be accepted during Ag Day by pre-registration only. There may be a 25-cent per gallon charge this year due to market conditions.

Any farmers having waste oil need to contact Carla at the Solid Waste District with their name, phone number, how many drums, and how many total gallons they would like to recycle.

Once registered, drums must arrive secured on pallets or be able to be easily slid onto a pallet. Drums will be emptied and available for pick up at a later date. No drums will be accepted without advance registration.

This event is during regular public hours, so items that are accepted on a daily basis will be accepted as well.

For additional information on the event, call the office at 812-482-7865.