IN*SOURCE Special Education Parent Support is holding a workshop geared towards Spanish-speaking families on understanding Article 7.

This workshop will be held on Monday, July 31st, from 6 to 8 PM, at Huntingburg Public Library, located at 419 North Jackson Street in Huntingburg.

This workshop is a detailed study of Article 7, Indiana’s special education law. 

It is designed to help parents understand their role in the special education process and their right to participate in decision-making. 

Participants at the workshop will practice using Article 7 to find information. 

Topics covered will include referral and evaluation, the Individualized Education Program, services, placement, and dispute resolution. 

This training is being presented in Spanish by Maria Alvarez-Rodriguez, IN*SOURCE Bilingual Specialist. 

For more information or to discuss accommodations, call 800-332-4433 or email insource@insource.org.

To register for the workshop, text or Whatsapp to Rossina Sandoval at 812-489-8104.

