Attorney General Rokita is warning Hoosiers of storm scams.

With storms like Indiana has experienced over the last few weeks and with more on the way, scammers will be out in full force trying to con Hoosiers out of their money.

Unfortunately, far too many dubious con artists appear on people’s doorsteps, promise to make needed repairs, and then disappear with their victims’ down payments in their pockets and never return to do the work.

Attorney General Rokita has shared these tips to help Hoosiers avoid falling victim to storm-chasing scammers:

Be skeptical of people promising immediate cleanup and debris removal.

Know that FEMA doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for FEMA funds, that’s probably a scam.

Check out contractors’ reputations before enlisting their services.

Ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured.

Get more than one estimate for work.

Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.

Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash.

And don’t pay the full amount for the project upfront.

If you ever suspect a scam of any type or think you have been scammed, file a complaint at indianaconsumer.com or call Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office at 1-800-382-5516.