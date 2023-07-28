Latest News

Jasper, IN – Old National Bank is now accepting applications for the 2024 100 Cooks Who Care event scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at 6 P.M. at the Huntingburg Event Center. Applicants must be a 501c3 organization and not a past 100 Men Who Cook recipient. To apply, visit https://jasper.100cookswhocare.com and choose “Beneficiary Application.” The application deadline is October 1, 2023. If an applicant has questions or needs assistance please contact chad.hoffman@oldnational.com or (812) 634-5238.

