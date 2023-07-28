Latest News

Applications for 2024 “100 Cooks Who Care” Now Being Accepted Attorney General Rokita Warns Hoosiers of Storm Scams Statewide Silver Alert Declared for Missing Elkhart County Minor Silver Alert Declared for Missing Owen County 18-Year-Old Female ISP Arrests Two for Drugs in Dubois County

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart County Minor

This Silver Alert is in reference to the Nappanee Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old, Megan Rose Gunter. 

Megan is missing from Nappanee, which is 140 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, July 27th, at 5:05 PM.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Her description is a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 268 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a Christmas shirt with cats on it, and black and white shorts.

If you have any information on Megan Gunter, contact the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111 or 911.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post