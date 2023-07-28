A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Elkhart County Minor

This Silver Alert is in reference to the Nappanee Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old, Megan Rose Gunter.

Megan is missing from Nappanee, which is 140 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, July 27th, at 5:05 PM.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Her description is a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 268 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a Christmas shirt with cats on it, and black and white shorts.

If you have any information on Megan Gunter, contact the Nappanee Police Department at 574-773-4111 or 911.