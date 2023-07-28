Sherry M. Greenwalt, age 48 of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 12:55 am on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at home.

Sherry was born in Portage, Indiana on August 16, 1974, to Evalena Creech and Willie Smith. She married Patrick D. Greenwalt on October 8, 2010, in Henderson, Kentucky.

She was a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Sherry enjoyed fishing, reading, watching movies, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Patrick D. Greenwalt of Otwell, three daughters, Haley Smith, Evansville, Kaytlyn Greenwalt, Evansville, and Karissa Greenwalt, Evansville, one son, Tyler Smith, Evansville, her mother, Evalena Creech, Illinois, her father, Willie Smith, Otwell, seven grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents.

A funeral service for Sherry M. Greenwalt will be held at 1 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Vincent Christian Church Cemetery in Otwell.

A visitation will be held from 11 am until the 1 pm service time on Monday at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com