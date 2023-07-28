A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 18-year-old Owen County Female.

The Owen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Zoe Neree, an 18-year-old black female, who stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing glasses and all dark clothing.

Zoe Neree is missing from Freedom, Indiana which is 63 miles southwest of Indianapolis and just a few counties north of Dubois County, and was last seen on Thursday, July 27th at 5:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Zoe Neree, contact the Owen County Sheriff’s Department at 812-829-4874 or 911.