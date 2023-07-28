Photo Source: Indiana State Police Jasper Post

(Dubois County, IN) On the afternoon of July 26, 2023, Master Trooper Trey Lytton was patrolling State Road 161 in Dubois County and stopped a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal a lane change, and expired plates.

Trooper Lytton made contact with 41-year-old Amber R. Hobby, of Dale, IN, and 52-year-old Lyndon C. Coffey of Louisville, KY, and became suspicious of drug activity. Trooper Lytton called upon Trooper Nathaniel Kern with K-9 Magill for assistance. Magill alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle and Troopers proceeded to conduct a search.

During the search of the vehicle Troopers found suspected methamphetamine, legend drugs, marijuana, and paraphernalia. Both the driver, Lydon Coffey, and passenger Amber Hobby were arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center. Each of them faces two Level 6 Felony charges for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Legend Drug, as well as a Class B Misdemeanor for Possession of Marijuana, and a Class C Misdemeanor for Possession of Paraphernalia.