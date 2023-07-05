Latest News

Bedford, IN – A Tuesday, July 4, 2023, afternoon pursuit on Tunnelton Road in Lawrence County resulted in the arrest of a Bedford man for several charges.

Trooper Cody Brown, of the Bloomington District, attempted to initiate a stop on a 2012 blue Hyundai, for a traffic violation. The vehicle was observed traveling northbound on Tunnelton Road. The driver, later identified as Douglas Holbrook, age 27, of Bedford, refused to stop which resulted in a short pursuit.  The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and other Troopers from the Bloomington District provided assistance. Trooper Tyler Trueblood attempted to de-escalate the pursuit through the deployment of stop sticks, but Holbrook swerved to avoid them.

As a result, the Hyundai passenger vehicle struck a fence and a 2014 white Buick. Holbrook was transported to IU Health Bedford. Trooper Ben Burris advised the Bedford Police Department had just taken a report from the Hyundai’s owner indicating that it had been stolen. Further investigation indicated Holbrook was wanted on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony;  Resisting Law Enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Holbrook was released from IU Health and transported to the Lawrence County Jail where he was incarcerated for Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony; Operating While Intoxicated under a Controlled Substance, a Class C Misdemeanor; and the arrest warrant.  

