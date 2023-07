The Jasper Chamber is hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate a local hotel receiving an award.

The Comfort Inn in Jasper recently received the Choice Platinum Award with a ranking of #9 in the nation for guest satisfaction.

The ribbon-cutting celebration for receiving this award will take place at the Comfort Inn in Jasper, on Thursday, July 20th, at 11 AM and will have food, drinks, and music at the event.

The Comfort Inn is located at 1970, Hospitality Drive in Jasper.