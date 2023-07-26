A free stroke survivor and caregiver support group is being held by Memorial Hospital

This free support group offers meetings where you can talk openly with others who share similar experiences.

The support group is held on the 4th Tuesday of every month and

Pre-registration is not required to attend.

The next support group will be held on Tuesday, August 22nd from 6 PM to 8 PM in the Mary Potter Meeting Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center at 800 West 9th Street.

For more information about the Stroke Survivor and Caregiver Support Group, call Brandie Beck, RN, Neuroscience Nurse Coordinator, at 812-996-5912 or Shaylyn Persinger, BSN, RN, Telemedicine Services at 812-996-6364.

You can also e-mail questions or comments to strokesupport@mhhcc.org.