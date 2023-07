Footage from the Hoosier Video Services’ Production of The Inauguration of William J. Schmitt, recorded at the Jasper Civic Auditorium, which is now known as the Jasper Arts Center.

This tape pre-dates our television station, WJTS-TV, just short of one year.

Digitized via VHS tape.

For more “blast-from-the-past” moments presented by 18 WJTS, check out our website: https://wjts.tv/category/news/from-the-wjts-vault/