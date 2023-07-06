INDOT is now accepting applications for the Fall 2023 Community Crossings Grant

Applications for the fall 2023 call for projects for the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program are open now through Friday, July 28th.

Community Crossings grants are available to cities, towns, and counties in the State of Indiana.

The amount of grant money being matched depends on the population and is as follows:

Cities and towns with a population of fewer than 10,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match.

Cities and towns with a population of greater than 10,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.

Counties with a population of fewer than 50,000 will receive funds using a 75/25 match.

And counties with a population of greater than 50,000 will receive funds using a 50/50 match.

All application materials must be submitted by Friday, July 28, at 5 PM ET to be considered. Communities receiving funding for projects will be notified in the fall.