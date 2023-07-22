Friday, July 21st at approximately 7:25 pm Jasper Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a reckless driver on division road. Officers made contact with 39 yea-old Bradley Dearing in a vehicle in the Auto Now parking lot. Officers conducted an investigation and it was determined that Dearing was impaired. Dearing was transported to Memorial Hospital for chemical testing and then transported to and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center. Dearing was arrested for an OWI of .15 or higher.