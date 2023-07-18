Latest News

Kaitlyn Neukam joins Kelly Eckerle of the Dubois County Humane Society to talk about this week’s Pet of the Week, Hex! For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: DuboisCountyHumane.org

