Brendon Anthony Gutgsell, age 15 of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday evening, July 29, 2023.

Brendon was born in Jasper, Indiana on April 22, 2008, to Mark and Tracy (Meyer) Gutgsell.

He was getting ready to start his sophomore year at Forest Park High School. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America and played on the Tennis team. He was also a member of the Schnellville Gavel 4-H Club.

Brendon was a member of Divine Mercy Parish.

He loved fishing, hunting, working on the farm, and riding his dirt bike.

Surviving are his parents, Mark and Tracy Gutgsell of Schnellville, one brother, Mason Gutgsell of Schnellville, his maternal grandmother, Deb Meyer-Benton and her husband John Benton, Celestine, great grandmother, Doris Meyer, Celestine, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his fraternal grandparents, Bob and Rosie Gutgsell, his maternal grandfather, Randy Meyer, his great grandfather, Elmer Meyer, and uncles Blake Gutgsell and Kyle Meyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Brendon Anthony Gutgsell will be held at 10 am on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com