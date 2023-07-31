St. Meinrad American Legion Post #366 is holding an open mic night.

The Open Mic Night will take place on Saturday, August 19th from 7 to 11 PM central time at the St. Meinrad American Legion Post located at 19674 2nd Street in St. Meinrad.

Musician sign-ups will begin at 6 PM central time and depending on sign-ups, each performer will take the stage for approximately 15 minutes.

Sound and mics will be provided for the musicians and a drum set will also be available.

There is no cover charge, and the public is welcome to come enjoy the live music from local talent. Food and drink specials will be available throughout the afternoon and evening as well.

For more information, contact Carol ‘Ubelhor’ Troesch of Inkspot Productions, LLC at facebook.com/InkspotProductionsLLC, by email at writstuf@psci.net, or by phone at 812-309-8523.