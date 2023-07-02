Norma Jean Erny, age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:51 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Norma was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 22, 1938, to Arthur and Anita (Frank) Kane. She married her husband of 60 years, Eugene E. “Gene” Erny on June 9, 1962, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2022.

Norma was a graduate of Dubois High School.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker and was a daycare provider for over 30 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Jasper Moose.

Norma loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, playing cards, and traveling with her husband, family, and friends. She was also an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl (Jeff) Merkley, Jasper, IN, Jill Canada, New Palestine, IN, one son, Bryan (Angela) Erny, Indianapolis, IN, five grandchildren, Janelle and Jennifer Merkley, Cole and Alec Erny, and Liam Canada, four great-grandchildren, Addison, Reagan, Emerson and Hayden Merkley, and one brother, Richard (Carolyn) Kane, Huntingburg, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son-in-law, Scot Canada, one sister, Shirley Kraft, and two brothers, William “Bill’ and Kenneth “Kenny” Kane.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Norma Jean Erny will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held before the service from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

