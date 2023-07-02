Verla Marie Summers, age 83, of Jasper, passed away at 4:40 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

She was born July 31, 1939, in Jasper, Indiana, to Joy, Sr. and Marie (Atkins) Wright. She married Jimmie Summers on June 25, 1966, at Central Christian Church in Huntingburg. Verla was a homemaker and an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Joy, Jr., William, and Robert Wright.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jimmie Summers; four children, Gregg (Ann) Summers of Belle Chase, Louisiana, Gwen (John) Combs of Bloomfield, Indiana, David (Michelle) Summers of Louisville, Kentucky, Judy (Scott) Sadler of Potomac, Maryland; nine grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren

No services will be held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com