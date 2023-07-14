Latest News

Senator Messmer is going to serve on the transportation committee.

State Senator Mark Messmer will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation in preparation for the 2024 legislative session.

Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council. 

The Legislative Council is comprised of 16 voting members with eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives. To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov.

