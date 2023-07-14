The Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas is hosting a conservation resource fair.

The Conservation Resource Fair will take place on Saturday, August 19th, from 10 AM to Noon at the Washington Conservation Club located at 350 West 150 South in Washington.

The event is free to attend and will feature booths and displays from a variety of Conservation agencies and partners, including the Indiana DNR, Hoosier National Forest, Purdue Extension, Soil & Water Conservation Districts, USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, and Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever.

Some activities available at the event include learning about tree and invasive plant ID, checking out wildlife furs with DNR Conservation Officers or live fish from the East Fork Fish Hatchery, nature crafts for kids, and adults can signup to win door prizes.

Event managers are also looking for any food trucks interested in participating in the event.

For more information about this event, or the Daviess-Martin CISMA, go to DaviessCoSWCD.com/invasive-species, or contact SWCD Invasive Species Specialist Emily Finch at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net or 812-482-1171 extension 3.

If you have a food truck and are interested in participating in this event, contact the Daviess SWCD at 812-254-4780 extension 3.