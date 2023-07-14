Rockport, IN – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with a multi-agency drug task force comprised of officers from the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Santa Claus Police Department, and Rockport Police Department, successfully executed a search warrant on July 13, 2023. The operation, prompted by a tip from an anonymous source received by the Santa Claus Police Department, promptly acted on this lead, and an investigation unfolded. The operation took place at 420 Center Street in Rockport, targeting Robert Cotton. As a result, multiple individuals involved were apprehended.

During the search, officers discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and various other items related to drug trafficking. Additionally, evidence indicated transactions involving juveniles.

The following individuals are now in custody at the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center:

Robert Cotton, of Rockport, IN: Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Charles Carf, of Jasper, IN: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.

Patricia Sandage of Rockport, IN: Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Legend Drug, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.