Indiana recently secured a $1.27 million settlement from a pharmaceutical company.

Attorney General Todd Rokita and his team secured a $1.27 million payment to Indiana from pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline to settle allegations that it violated antitrust and consumer-protection laws.

GlaxoSmithKline, allegedly engaged in years-long delay tactics to prevent competitors from being able to go to market with generic versions of their corticosteroid nasal spray Flonase effectively forcing Hoosiers and other consumers to pay more for the drug by maintaining a monopoly.

They also allegedly filed multiple objectively meritless petitions with the Food and Drug Administration with the strategy that the filings would bog down the bureaucratic process and prolong the company’s exclusive rights.

Indiana’s $1.27 million settlement is part of a larger $11 million settlement involving other states.