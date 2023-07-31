A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Alexander Hightower, an 18-year-old black male, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing purple scrubs, a black leather jacket, and gray and white gym shoes.

Alexander is missing from Griffith, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 4:45 AM. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alexander Hightower, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 219-660-0032 or 911.