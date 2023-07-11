VINCENNES, IN, – 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is revolutionizing the manufacturing, aviation, medical, consumer goods, dental, construction, and design industries. As 3D printing continues to grow, so does the demand for qualified professionals familiar with the technology and its capabilities.

In partnership with Vincennes University and the H2I Group, the Stratasys World of 3D Printing visited the Vincennes Campus on Monday, July 10.

VU students, faculty, staff, and the greater university community had the opportunity to see and touch the latest in 3D printing technology, showcasing mechanical engineering, product design, and medical design.

The Stratasys mobile tour featured mind-blowing objects, including bananas that looked and felt like real bananas and could be used as movie props or toy prototypes. Other fascinating items were 3D-printed fabric, a transparent human head model for use in educational settings, and airflow ducts printed for NASCAR Next-Gen race cars.