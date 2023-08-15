Memorial Hospital has announced the next GARDENER Award Recipient.

The next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Tracy Merkel in Environmental Services. Merkel is described as detail-oriented in her work while also being warm and friendly. Merkel is also active in her faith and helps with the care of her family.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center created The GARDENER Award as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award that recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. The GARDENER Award was created to acknowledge incredible support staff that goes above and beyond his or her regular call of duty.

For more information on the Gardener Award, visit mhhcc.org or contact Brooke Ingram in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-6267.