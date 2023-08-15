A program on controlling invasive plants will soon be held.

On Saturday, August 26th, from 9 to 10 AM CT, at Snakey Point Marsh, David Howell will speak on the best equipment and herbicides to use and proper timing and application techniques for controlling invasive plants.

Some of the plants discussed will include, phragmites, sericea, stiltgrass, bush, and Japanese honeysuckle.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Patoka River NWR and will be held at Boyds Station outdoor education area at the Snakey Point Marsh. Snakey Point is located just East of Oakland City off State Road 64; Look for the brown Refuge signs on SR 64 that will direct you to the Marsh.

It is recommended to wear appropriate clothing for being outdoors and bring insect repellent for this program.