Registration is now open for the Saint Meinrad Archabbey On the Hill 5K walk and run.

The in-person and virtual On the Hill 5K walk and run will be held on Saturday, September 23rd; with registration for participants 18 and older costing $20 if registration is done before September 1st, and $25 after September 1st. Registration for kids ages 17 and under is $10 each. A free t-shirt will be provided to all registered participants.

Proceeds will benefit North Spencer Community Action Center; which is a non-profit corporation that provides social services to residents in Spencer County. Services they offer include food and clothing donations, healthcare, utility assistance, educational programs, and more.

Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female in each age range, with the age ranges being under 12, 12-17, 18-30, 31-50, and 50+; as well as attendance prizes.

The On the Hill 5K begins at 8:30 AM Central Time, with registration open at 8 AM. The start and finish line is located at the Archabbey Gift Shop, along Indiana State Road 545.

Participants are welcome to join the Saint Meinrad monks for Mass in the Archabbey Church before the race at 7:30 AM. Running clothes are welcome to be worn to mass.

Parking will be available in the Gift Shop and Abbey Caskets parking lots. For more information, contact Jill Memmer at 812-357-6616 or jmemmer@saintmeinrad.edu.

To register for the On the Hill 5K walk and run visit wellness.saintmeinrad.edu.